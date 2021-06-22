(Photo) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is loving life on holiday in Spain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is currently on holiday in Spain during the off-season as he recharges his batteries to go again next term.

The German is with his family in the Mediterranean hot-spot, and was spotted watching the tennis with his son and former Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze.

Klopp is due back at the Red’ training centre in Kirkby next month, but is currently taking some time to relax while Euro 2020 plays out.

In the photo below, shared by LFC Day Trippers, you can see the Liverpool boss loving life on a boat with family and friends.