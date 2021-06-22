Premier League clubs keen on Liverpool defender who kept seven clean sheets in 2020/21

Burnley and Brighton Hove Albion are reportedly interested in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to reputable Goal journalist Neil Jones, who also claims Newcastle United and Southampton have also made contact for the 6’3″ centre-half.

Phillips’ role at Anfield exploded last term when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all picked up season-ending injuries before January.

The 24-year-old helped Liverpool keep seven clean sheets in 2020/21, but may struggle to get regular game-time next term.

Nat Phillips formed a solid partnership with on-loan defender Ozan Kabak last season

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the returns the aforementioned injured defenders, Phillips will likely be fifth-choice at Anfield when the Premier League kicks-off again in August.

Interest from the likes of Burnley and Brighton comes as no surprise after an impressive season in the country’s top flight, but it’s unclear if Liverpool are prepared to sanction a move.

