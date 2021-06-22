Rafa Benitez could be named new Everton boss this week after ‘secret talks’ – report

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial job at Everton in recent weeks.

The Spaniard is being tipped to replace the recently-departed Carlo Ancelotti, which has naturally been met with opposition from Blues supporters.

MORE: (Photo) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is loving life on holiday in Spain

‘Secret talks’ have apparently taken place between Rafa and Everton, as per the Daily Mirror, and the former Reds boss could be officially installed at Goodison Park this week.

For Liverpool fans, it would come as a bitter blow to see such an influential figure in the club’s recent history sitting in the Everton dugout – but it would hardly be a disaster.

And for Everton supporters, the fact we’re not too bothered about Rafa picking up a job on the other side of Stanley Park should serve as a red flag.

The Spaniard is a beloved member of the extended Liverpool family, but as a manager he has lost a lot of his sting over the years and isn’t likely to take the Blues far.

That being said, his record speaks for itself and Rafa could very well be a shrewd appointment by Everton…