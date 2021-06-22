Southgate confirms Liverpool star will be involved in England’s final Euro 2020 group game

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be involved in the Three Lions clash with the Czech Republic tonight.

If either side’s final Euro 2020 group stage game ends in defeat, it presents Croatia and Scotland with an opportunity to progress into the round of 16 as a second-placed team.

England and the Czech Republic are both on four points, while the Croats and Scots lag behind on one point. If the Three Lions lose 2-0 tonight, a 2-0 win for Scotland against Croatia would see Southgate and co. finish in third place on goal difference.

Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are unlikely to be involved against the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 related issues, which is no doubt a blow, but both Henderson and Manchester United centre-half Harry Maguire ‘will be involved’.

“Both [Henderson and Maguire] are training very well and both will be involved tomorrow,” said Southgate, via the Liverpool Echo. “It’s slightly different situations considering the time they’ve missed. We’re happy with their progress.

“They’ve already, without being on the pitch, had a massive impact around the training sessions and around the squad. I couldn’t be happier with our playing group and, the senior players in particular, the influence and the impact they’ve had.

“It’s a massive disappointment for any player to miss matches. Of course they want to get on the pitch and we’re hoping they can play a big part in this tournament for us.”

It’s positive news for Henderson as the Liverpool captain hasn’t played in a competitive game since the Merseyside Derby in February.

But Reds fans will be watching with grimaces on their faces, praying the midfielder doesn’t pick up a fresh injury concern in a fairly low-stakes clash.