Spurs to hijack Liverpool’s move for 6’3″ striker, Paratici tables bid – report

Spurs have reportedly made a move for Liverpool-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim the London club’s new sporting director Fabio Paratici has tabled a bid for the Fiorentina star.

MORE: Premier League clubs keen on Liverpool defender who kept seven clean sheets in 2020/21

The above report states the Serie A side are demanding around £51 million for Vlahovic, which has already proven to be an obstacle for interested parties. It’s unclear if Spurs have made an offer in the region to what La Viola want.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have previously reported Liverpool are keen on the 21-year-old, which Empire of the Kop understands is accurate.

Fiorentina endured a stuttering season last term, but Vlahovic turned out top drawer performances on a weekly basis, which has attracted interest from sides across Europe.

Liverpool could do with offensive reinforcements this summer after struggling to find the back of the net at times last season, but Spurs’ reported movement is concerning.