(Video) New Liverpool signing blasts YNWA & lights red flares in brilliant clip

Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate is clearly excited about joining his new club, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by!

The young Frenchman, and a few friends, have decorated a house with Reds banners and set off red flares in its garden.

With the famous ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ anthem serenading them, Konate has recorded a short clip of his friends lighting the pyrotechnics.

We at Empire of the Kop LOVE the defender’s enthusiasm and can’t wait to see him pull on the illustrious red shirt for the first time!

Konate letting off pyro and blasting YNWA, what a guy pic.twitter.com/pxJMvxYDFT — J. (@jaytothelo) June 22, 2021