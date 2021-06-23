James Pearce rubbishes claims Liverpool have signed Ghanian wonderkid

James Pearce has rubbished reports claiming that Liverpool had signed and subsequently loaned out highly-rated Ghana teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahku.

Football Ghana had speculated that the Reds had sent the 17-year-old out to Sporting Lisbon on loan after ‘acquiring’ his services.

#LFC have not signed Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and loaned him to Sporting – despite some reports to the contrary. For a start, they can't as he's u18. He's joined Sporting on a permanent. LFC adamant they have no involvement & no commitment to take him in the future — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 23, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen had been said to be leading the race for the Steadfast youngster’s signature, though it would appear that Jurgen Klopp’s men did not hold much in the way of interest.

With 18-year-old Harvey Elliott having impressed in the Championship last term, it’s more than likely that the former Dortmund boss feels the young Englishman is deserving of an opportunity to prove his worth.

Given how we have struggled to get the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Allan Rodrigues de Souza playing in a Liverpool shirt due to work permit issues, it’s another potential struggle we could quite probably do without.

Indeed, with Gini Wijnaldum PSG-bound and Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s form having been highlighted last season, there are clear priorities that the recruitment team must first address in the transfer window before looking too far ahead into the future.

