Liverpool could be forced to reconsider pre-season plans due to COVID-19; tossing up playing one of two PL sides

Liverpool could be set to add Newcastle United to their pre-season fixture schedule in August due to the pressing demands of COVID-19 regulations.

This comes from the Liverpool Echo (via The Shields Gazette), who claim that the Reds are considering facing either one of the Magpies or Aston Villa in August to avoid restrictions accompanying the prospect of facing overseas sides.

The Newcastle upon Tyne-based outfit would be ideal opposition prior the start of the season proper considering that the two sides won’t meet until just before the winter break.

With infections still occurring throughout the European Championship, it makes a great deal of sense for the club to pursue potential opponents at home and reduce the risk of contamination prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Given how contracting the virus likely played a part in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s poor form at the beginning of the prior term, it would certainly be in our interests to prevent a repeat of recent history.

With us being set to face Norwich City in our season opener, however, we might argue that it would be more appropriate to face a side like the Villans who play a more attacking brand of football than Steve Bruce’s men.

