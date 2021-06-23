Liverpool interested in surprise Aston Villa star admired by Jurgen Klopp and the Reds’ squad

Liverpool remain interested in John McGinn following the player’s involvement in Aston Villa’s shock 7-2 victory over the Reds last term, as reported by The Athletic.

The durable midfielder impressed Jurgen Klopp to such an extent that he encouraged Andy Robertson to talk to his compatriot on international duty about his energy levels.

“The day after Aston Villa smashed Liverpool 7-2 last October, the two players [Robertson and McGinn] met up for Scotland duty. They discussed that astonishing game at Villa Park, as well as Klopp’s comments,” Gregg Evans and James Pearce wrote in a joint piece. “It later emerged that some of Liverpool’s players were particularly impressed with McGinn, too.”

Having been linked with the likes of Florian Neuhaus and Youri Tielemans, the Reds’ curiosity in the Scotland international will likely surprise much of the fanbase.

Nonetheless, a potential move for the 26-year-old could very well be put off by the Villans asking price, which, according to the publication, would be in excess of £45m.

“Still, the interest from Liverpool is very real,” the journalists added.

“In 2019, an impressed Klopp said: ‘John McGinn, what a super player he is’.

“Liverpool’s manager has been further encouraged by what he has seen from the Scot since. Yet interest in a player is one thing, actually moving to try to sign him is another.”

Given the importance of Gini Wijnaldum (whom McGinn would presumably be replacing) to Jurgen Klopp, a fee roughly amounting to £45-50m would hardly be extortionate – at least as far as a general replacement for the Dutchman goes.

Whether the Villa midfielder is worth the reported fee is another thing entirely, though realistically we should be investing a more than reasonable amount into finding an alternative for the PSG-bound man given our reliance on his durability.

Only missing a single game for Dean Smith’s men last term, the former Hibernian man would certainly tick the box for availability, however, a long-term contract at Villa Park means that we’ll have very little leverage to encourage a more affordable transfer.

