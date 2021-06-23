Liverpool-linked Czech sensation’s asking price revealed; Reds & PL rivals ‘monitoring’ claims journalist

Liverpool are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Adam Hlozek, with Sparta Prague apparently willing to part ways with the teenager for £20m, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Czech Republic international, who has already amassed five caps for his national side at the age of 18, registered an impressive 15 league goals in 19 appearances in the Slovakian top-flight.

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on adding to his forward ranks this summer, the highly-rated youngster would realistically not set back the Merseysiders a significant amount.

Considering that player sales will continue to factor into the extent of our transfer business, a move for a young forward with plenty of potential would make a certain amount of sense.

Though Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane came under criticism last term for their drop-off in form, we would imagine that Klopp is not set on parting ways with either and would be interested in adding a new frontman to his side to encourage competition for places.

That being said, we at the EOTK would expect a somewhat older signing, similar to the age of Diogo Jota when the Portuguese first made the switch from Wolves, to be made

With Harvey Elliott set to stake a claim for a place in the first-team squad, Liverpool are arguably in far more need of a slightly more mature forward between the age of 22-24, who can make an instant impact without demanding as regular minutes as the likes of Mo Salah and co.

