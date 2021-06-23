Liverpool-linked Serie A star with €30m release clause makes decision over future – report

Liverpool-linked star Lorenzo Pellegrini remains keen on staying with Roma despite the Reds’ and Barcelona’s interest, as reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed on a free, Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be interested in bringing in a replacement for the reliable Dutchman.

Reports coming from club insiders have warded off such claims, though it seems unfathomable that the club won’t look to replace a player as important as the ex-No.5.

Able to play as a more defensively-minded central midfielder all the way up behind the frontline, the 25-year-old’s versatility will undoubtedly have attracted some attention from the recruitment team if not outright interest.

Given our financial constraints, with player sales said to be a factor in our potential transfer business, the player’s reported €30m release clause would certainly be somewhat attractive when compared against the likes of potential target John McGinn’s £45m plus asking price.

We at the Empire of the Kop would expect Liverpool’s next midfield signing to command a fee amounting to £30-40m, though there may be room for a higher transfer fee if the £60m figure quoted in terms of player sales won’t form our entire transfer budget.

