Liverpool name their price for 24-year-old attracting interest from several Premier League clubs – The Athletic

Liverpool have reportedly set Nathaniel Phillips’ asking price at £15m, with the centre-half being linked with a swathe of Premier League clubs.

This comes from The Athletic, with James Pearce reporting that Burnley remain a likely potential proposition for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle and Southampton have also made contact with the Reds over the Englishman following a number of impressive performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men deputising in the heart of the backline.

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in surprise Aston Villa star admired by Jurgen Klopp and the Reds’ squad

Despite being a reliable fixture of our back four whilst the likes of starters Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were sidelined with injury, the Bolton-born centre-half faces an uphill battle dislodging all three, not to mention inbound signing Ibrahima Konate.

An argument could be made that Phillips has more than justified being favoured as our third-choice centre-back behind Van Dijk and Gomez, though, as Pearce acknowledges, he’s likely to want more regular minutes than he’ll be handed next term.

It would be a shame to see the club lose a valuable squad player, but the reality is that £15m would cover already a considerable proportion of the £60m amount we’re reportedly hoping to raise in player sales.

That being said, it would raise certain questions over depth in the centre of defence, with the likes of Rhys Williams and an unused Ben Davies lying in wait beyond our main options.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heir… but there’s a pretty big catch attached