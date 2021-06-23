Liverpool will not force exit of four fringe stars but remain open to offers – report

Liverpool will listen to offers for a handful of fringe stars, including Xherdan Shaqiri, Neco Williams, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

This comes from the Echo, with the publication claiming that the club won’t force any of the players to part ways with the Merseysiders this summer.

With the Reds having reportedly set the target of £60m in player sales, however, it’s difficult to see the Premier League outfit reaching the outlined total without any of the aforementioned out-of-favour men departing in the current window.

Whilst Shaqiri is making an argument for Jurgen Klopp to hold on to him beyond the summer with his international performances, there is a case for the remaining three names to face the transfer chop.

Though impressing on loan, Wilson will likely struggle to find minutes competing against fellow loan returnee Harvey Elliott, not to mention our first-choice starters.

Williams would be a useful backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold, though we’d imagine a move for the purpose of gaining more first-team minutes – in a similar vein to Nathaniel Phillips – would be the Welshman’s preference, should such an opportunity arrive.

As far as Divock Origi is concerned (cult hero as he may be), Liverpool need far stronger alternative options for when the likes of Bobby Firmino and co. are underperforming.

