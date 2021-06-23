Luis Suarez makes Liverpool admission when questioned over Premier League return

Luis Suarez has admitted that he would find it difficult to play for another team in the Premier League that wasn’t his former club, Liverpool.

This comes from the World Soccer Magazine (via the Mirror), with the Atletico Madrid star appearing to rule out a return to the English top-flight anytime soon.

“Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard,” the Uruguayan said. “I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else.”

The ex-Red enjoyed a highly prolific few seasons at Anfield, nearly guiding his old side to a league title by netting a remarkable 31 goals in the 2013/14 campaign.

Though, even at 34-years-old, we could probably safely guarantee that the forward would still be capable of doing a job for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as has been proved by his recent title success in the Spanish capital, a return to Merseyside remains a pipe dream at best.

It’s flattering, nonetheless, to hear that the former Anfield favourite likely wouldn’t consider a move back to England if it wasn’t to play in the famous red.

