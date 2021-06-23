Mbappe raises Liverpool transfer hopes with request to leave PSG – report

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly requested to part ways with PSG this summer, though a potential switch away from the French top-flight has been cast under some doubt.

This comes from Daniel Riolo (via Caught Offside), with the RMC Sport journalist pointing out that a potential suitor would have to be capable of affording the World Cup-winner’s services for him to leave in the current window.

“I know that Mbappe asked to leave, but it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him, but the news is that he really does not want to stay,” the reporter revealed.

“The player does not believe in Leonardo’s project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG’s owners] they do not want to hear about it.

“If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.

“But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG.”

Valued at £144m by Transfermarkt, the Frenchman’s potential asking price would likely limit him to a move to a select few elite European heavyweights, particularly in light of the ongoing financial ramifications of COVID-19.

While a new forward should remain a priority for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment team, a fee in excess of £100m is well and truly beyond our likely budget constraints.

Even with a contract expiring in the summer of 2022, we can’t see the former Monaco man’s asking price being lowered particularly significantly.

With other obvious potential destinations likewise suffering from financial difficulties, however, it does beg the question as to whether the Ligue 1 outfit will be prepared to see their star man depart on a free next year.

