(Photo) New Liverpool signing’s shirt number revealed in brother’s Twitter post snap

Liverpool’s first summer signing, Ibrahima Konate, appears to have already been informed as to what shirt number he will be wearing next term for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to a Twitter post released by his brother, the former RB Leipzig centre-half will be taking up Gini Wijnaldum’s vacant No.5 shirt, with the Dutchman PSG-bound.

The former Sochaux man is evidently rather excited about his Anfield switch, which will likely only endear him further to the Reds’ fanbase.

While it will be something of a bittersweet feeling seeing our former midfielder’s shirt number back in action only shortly after his departure to the French top-flight, we at the EOTK are genuinely excited to see how our first summer signing fares in the famous red.

We’d expect the 22-year-old to be granted some bedding-in time, however, especially with Liverpool already possessing a wealth of quality options in the centre of defence.

Indeed, we shouldn’t be quick to forget the talents of the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, once they return from their time on the sidelines.

