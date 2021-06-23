Some Liverpool fans want club to sign ‘baller’ Arsenal star after remarkable Euros performance

A number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and advise the club to sign the promising youngster.

The 19-year-old impressed in his first Euros start for Gareth Southgate’s England side, being actively involved in the build-up to Raheem Sterling’s match-winning goal in the 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Having been previously linked to the teenager, there are some hopes – albeit, tenuous at best – that the Reds could reignite their interest in the midfielder in the summer.

At the current point in time, it’s worth stressing that Liverpool do not appear to have any plans of pursuing the Englishman in the current window.

Indeed, given that Saka is on a long-term contract at the Emirates stadium, which isn’t set to expire until 2024, one might expect that his pricetag will be well beyond the reach of our own finances, even more so after his latest international display.

Regardless, the priority for the moment will undoubtedly be on finding a more centrally-based midfielder than the highly-rated youngster, with Gini Wijnaldum’s vacancy a gaping hole in the squad in dire need of being addressed.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions below:

Saka would look lovely in a Liverpool kit — Shelby Dodd (@shelbyyydodd) June 22, 2021

I tell ya what Saka would be a great signing for Liverpool, only 19 years old, premier league and international experience, always looks to play and drive forward with the ball, imagine how good he could become working under Klopp and along side the likes of salah and mane #LFC — Danny O'Connor (@DannyOConnor7) June 22, 2021

I’ve always screamed I want saka at Liverpool man — zK 🇵🇸 (@zk_1stt) June 22, 2021

omds BRING SAKA TO LIVERPOOL — ea 🇵🇸 (@elmazead) June 22, 2021

Saka is a baller. I’d have him at Liverpool — Kev LFC (@KevLfc19) June 22, 2021

