‘That ship has sailed’ – Liverpool not interested in making £18m signing, suggests Pearce

James Pearce has ruled out the potential signing of on-loan star Ozan Kabak for Liverpool.

The Turkey international had deputised in the centre of defence alongside Nathaniel Phillips, having arrived in the winter window from relegated Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

No. That ship has sailed 🛳 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 23, 2021

Despite being available on an option-to-buy of £18m, the Reds appear set to pass up on the opportunity to make the 21-year-old’s stay in Merseyside permanent.

READ MORE: James Pearce rubbishes claims Liverpool have signed Ghanian wonderkid

Should Phillips be set to depart the club, with the likes of Burnley reportedly interested, questions must be raised as to whether Liverpool would be taking another massive risk in assuming our current options are enough to get us through the 2021/21 campaign safely.

We have brought in a quality new option in Ibrahima Konate, though, with the aforementioned Englishman potentially likely to part ways, not to mention the fitness concerns surrounding the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, we could be risking a repeat of the injury crisis last term.

With the Rhys Williams and Ben Davies being all that stand in the way of Jurgen Klopp being forced to dip into the youth ranks, the drop in quality beyond our favoured options should prompt concern.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heir… but there’s a pretty big catch attached