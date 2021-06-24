Contract details emerge as Liverpool’s summer plans become clear for one starlet

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds.

Details of the Irishman’s fresh deal has been revealed by reputable freelance journalist David Lynch on social media.

MORE: Ireland international signs long-term contract with Liverpool

Taking to Twitter, the insider claimed Kelleher’s contract is five years in length and that Liverpool don’t intend on loaning the 22-year-old out.

The Daily Mail have previously claimed the Reds will look to find a suitable temporary club for the young goalkeeper this summer.

Klopp, Kelleher
Caoimhin Kelleher has earned the trust of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Allowing Kelleher to leave did strike us as an odd decision, but Lynch states the 22-year-old remains Jurgen Klopp’s second choice to Alisson.

The Irishman stepped up in a big way last season, standing in for the Brazilian a total of nine times in all competitions – effectively moving ahead of Adrian in the pecking order.

