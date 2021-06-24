Contract details emerge as Liverpool’s summer plans become clear for one starlet

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds.

Details of the Irishman’s fresh deal has been revealed by reputable freelance journalist David Lynch on social media.

MORE: Ireland international signs long-term contract with Liverpool

Taking to Twitter, the insider claimed Kelleher’s contract is five years in length and that Liverpool don’t intend on loaning the 22-year-old out.

The Daily Mail have previously claimed the Reds will look to find a suitable temporary club for the young goalkeeper this summer.

Allowing Kelleher to leave did strike us as an odd decision, but Lynch states the 22-year-old remains Jurgen Klopp’s second choice to Alisson.

The Irishman stepped up in a big way last season, standing in for the Brazilian a total of nine times in all competitions – effectively moving ahead of Adrian in the pecking order.