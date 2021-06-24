Egypt expect Mo Salah to fight Liverpool over Olympics decision

Liverpool have reportedly blocked Mo Salah from potentially joining Egypt’s squad for the Olympic Games this summer.

That’s according to the president of the nation’s FA, Ahmed Megahed, who claims the forward has communicated that he’ll speak to the Reds’ technical staff to reconsider their call.

Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster ONTimeSport, as per the Daily Mirror, the Egypt chief claims Salah has already verbally agreed to join the Olympic team.

“I do not want to say that it is impossible for Salah to participate in the Olympics, but it is difficult,” Megahed said.

“Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team. We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were waiting for the approval of the technical staff.

“In the end, Liverpool refused the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We spoke with Salah again, and he told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of his team, to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way.”

The Egyptian FA have proven to be difficult to deal with in the past, but it’s hard to criticise them for wanting their best player to partake in the Olympic Games this summer.

However, it’s no surprise Liverpool are said to be strongly opposing the decision as Salah would be absent for the start of the Premier League season if he’s in Japan – and it’s the club who pay his weekly wages.