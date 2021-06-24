Ireland international signs long-term contract with Liverpool

22-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club has confirmed.

Fellow shot-stopper Adrian recently put pen to paper on a deal deal too, securing the Reds’ second and third options between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

The Daily Mail claim Liverpool are looking to loan out Kelleher this summer, however.

Allowing the Ireland international to depart Anfield strikes us as an odd decision, given the young goalkeeper snatched Adrian’s place on the bench – seemingly becoming Alisson’s No.2 last term.

The 22-year-old stepped up in a big way last season, standing in for the Brazilian a total of nine times in all competitions.

But Adrian has proved more than adequate between the sticks during his time at Liverpool, and a season away from Anfield would give Kelleher some regular first-team experience.