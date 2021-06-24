Liverpool fans react to news UEFA are scrapping rule from next season: ‘Defensive draws less likely’

UEFA have announced they are scrapping the away goals rule from all of their club competitions from next season, and some Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news.

We at Empire of the Kop are somewhat disappointed as it’ll rob us from moments in the future like the famous Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund comebacks at Anfield.

But the rule is now perhaps outdated. UEFA have confirmed games locked in a stalemate will go to two periods of 15 minutes extra time, before a penalty shootout if still level after a total of two hours.

We asked our Twitter followers what they thought of the changing of rules and they didn’t let us down…

One Liverpool fan offered an alternative by stating ‘away goals should still stand but only within the 90 minutes, if the game goes to extra time then away goals don’t count’ – and we like their thinking.

Another of our Twitter followers said they welcome the decision as it’ll ‘make dull, defensive draws less likely’, while one passionate Red argued removing away goals will take away some of the competitions’ ‘electric’.

