Liverpool plan to use new player as backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold after Neco Williams likely exit

Liverpool will not enter the transfer market to replace Neco Williams this summer – should the Welshman get his wish and leave Anfield for first-team minutes.

Williams is a top talent, but he’s not going to be our first-team right-back unless Trent Alexander-Arnold gets injured, and he probably deserves a chance elsewhere.

Instead, according to the Athletic, Jurgen Klopp will trust Joe Gomez and youngster Connor Bradley as potential backups.

“Senior Anfield sources insist a replacement won’t be needed due to Joe Gomez’s ability to play right-back and the development of academy youngster Conor Bradley, who won his first cap for Northern Ireland last month,” James Pearce writes.

Realistically, Gomez is not an appropriate sub for Trent as they’re totally different players – we need right-backs with thrust and crossing ability.

Bradley is only 17-years-old and a talent, but shouldn’t be getting minutes for a side chasing the Premier League title yet.

In fairness though, any noise that comes from the club regarding transfers is always that it won’t happen – that’s the tried and trusted method to avoid leaks – so we’ll only really know in September.

For us though, if Williams departed, we’d need a Kostas Tsimikas signing – an attacking, senior fullback who can develop and provide a rotation option. The Greek hasn’t done this yet, but hopefully will this term.