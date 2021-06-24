Liverpool reluctantly name price for 24-year-old as Premier League clubs circle

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £15 million price tag on Nat Phillips as several Premier League sides register their interest.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the Reds will reluctantly let the 24-year-old go this summer if their demands are met.

Goal journalist Neil Jones claims Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton are all keen on Phillips.

Phillips’ role at Anfield exploded last term when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all picked up season-ending injuries before January.

The 24-year-old helped Liverpool keep seven clean sheets in 2020/21, but may struggle to get regular game-time next term.

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the returns the aforementioned injured defenders, Phillips will likely be fifth-choice at Anfield when the Premier League kicks-off again in August.

Interest from the likes of Burnley and Brighton comes as no surprise after an impressive season in the country’s top flight, but it’s unclear if Liverpool’s demands will be met.