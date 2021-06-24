(Photo) Liverpool star poses for snap with former Red after Euro 2020 clash

Liverpool star Andy Robertson can be proud of Scotland’s efforts in Euro 2020 this summer, but the Tartan Army have sadly been eliminated.

The Scots were up against Croatia in their final group stage game, losing the clash 3-1 after levelling the score-line at 1-1 before half-time.

MORE: (Video) Firmino sets up Neymar for Brazil goal with glorious pass in Copa America – but PSG star smashes post

After the game, former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who started at the back for the Croats, caught up with Robbo.

The duo posed for a photograph, which has now been shared on social media – take a look at the snap below.