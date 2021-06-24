(Photos) New Liverpool signing has Reds-themed celebration in pre-season party

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate seemingly couldn’t be more excited about joining the Reds.

Some photographs and videos of the young Frenchman attending a private party ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season went viral online earlier this week, and we noticed a couple of interesting things.

The first thing is rather unavoidable – it seems Konate’s squad number may have been leaked, with the 22-year-old holding balloons saying ‘Ibou 5’ in a pool, despite wearing No.6 at RB Leipzig and No.4 for France U21s.

The second thing is the water – it seems someone got the centre-half a load of bottles with a Photoshopped image of himself in a Liverpool kit slapped on!

What’s up, my name is Ibrahima Konate, and I love to party pic.twitter.com/KMdA434hgS — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) June 23, 2021