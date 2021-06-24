(Photos) Trent hits social media with fitness update and fresh new look

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has hit social media with a couple of new photographs.

The 22-year-old posted some snaps onto Twitter with the caption ‘Road to recovery’.

In the images, Trent is showing off his fresh new look with his hair in twisted dreadlocks.

The Liverpool star appears to be abroad and is working on his fitness after picking up an injury on England duty, but is expected to be fully fit again by the end of July.