Premier League star reveals admiration for Liverpool fans after Anfield visit: ‘They make it difficult’

Wolves forward Pedro Neto has described facing Liverpool at Anfield as the most difficult game he’s ever played.

Speaking to the West Midlands outfit’s official website, the Portugal star was asked which ground is the hardest to play at and why.

Neto waxed lyrical about Liverpool fans and the atmosphere at Anfield, saying supporters make it difficult because of their unwavering support.

“For me, it was when we played at Anfield two seasons ago,” he revealed.

“Their fans are supporting the team for the full 90 minutes, even if they are losing, and make it difficult for the opposition.”

Naturally, Anfield is one of the most brutal venues in European football and Neto isn’t the first to comment on it.

Liverpool fans are renowned for their staunch support, with a reputation that rivals the likes of Borussia Dortmund supporters.