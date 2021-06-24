(Video) Bobby Firmino bags crucial goal for Brazil in Copa America clash

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored an important goal for Brazil last night.

The Canarinho beat Colombia 2-1 in the Copa America, despite going 1-0 down in the early stages.

Brazil were trailing for an hour, but Firmino slotted a header in with just over ten minutes left on the clock to give his side hope.

It’d prove to be crucial as Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro bagged the match-winner in added time.

Take a look at the video below – pictures via TUDN.

