(Video) Firmino sets up Neymar for Brazil goal with glorious pass in Copa America – but PSG star smashes post

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was in fine form for Brazil last night, scoring an important goal in their 2-1 win over Colombia.

The false nine was close to adding an assist to his record too, with a glorious pass to team-mate Neymar in the 65th minute.

MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino bags crucial goal for Brazil in Copa America clash

The Liverpool star played a cheeky ball through to the PSG forward – but he smashed the post after rounding the goalkeeper.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter for Brazil – Firmino scored a goal of his own 15 minutes later and Casemiro bagged the winner before full-time.

Take a look at the video below – pictures via DAZN.