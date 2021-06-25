Details of Wijnaldum’s reason for Liverpool exit revealed – Goal

Former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum reportedly parted ways with his old club due to concerns over the contract he had been offered, according to Goal.

The 30-year-old had attracted interest from Barcelona, with whom the player was thought to be interested in joining to be reunited with ex-Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

“The main issue, Goal understands, surrounded the terms of Liverpool’s offer,” Neil Jones wrote for the publication.

“Wijnaldum turns 31 in November, and was looking for both the security of a long-term deal, as well as a significant pay-rise on the contract signed when he moved from Newcastle in 2016.

“Liverpool’s offer was lower, more dependent on appearances and achievements and, crucially, was just a two-year deal, with the option of a third if certain triggers were met.

“And so Wijnaldum and his representatives, naturally, began to look elsewhere.”

With the Catalan giants reportedly offering a smaller wage packet to that which the Reds had provided, a more lucrative contract with Ligue 1 outfit PSG was favoured.

The former No.5 has since made a notable impression on the international stage, breaking Marco van Basten’s scoring record for the Dutch national side.

It’s nothing particularly new as far as updates on the nature of the Dutchman’s exit go, though it does serve to further highlight how cutthroat the club can be regarding our finances.

The loss of Wijnaldum is not one we’ll easily move past, not least of all due to his sheer durability in the face of an injury crisis that threatened to leave us without much of our key stars for a considerable proportion of the season.

Indeed, it’s rather telling that in a season where all three of Liverpool’s other regular midfield starters – Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – were sidelined for a period of time, the ex-Red didn’t miss a single league game.

In fact, over the course of his Anfield career, the Rotterdam-born midfielder missed less than 6% of all our top-flight fixtures.

More than anything, the recruitment team must consider finding a replacement for Wijnaldum (and his durability) an absolute priority in light of last season’s struggles with injury across the squad.

