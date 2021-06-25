Liverpool could be handed a transfer boost by Real Madrid’s reported interest in Haaland

Liverpool may have been handed a clear path to make a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly turning their attention to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The La Liga outfit are said to be the Reds’ main competitors for the World Cup-winner’s signature, with Isabel Baldwin speculating in the Echo that the prospect of losing the Frenchman on a free next summer could tempt PSG into agreeing a cut-price fee for the forward.

With Jurgen Klopp apparently keen on expanding his forward options, a move for the 22-year-old would be a remarkable coup.

Opting for reality, we have to cast more than a bit of doubt over the likelihood of us successfully pulling off the signing in question.

Valued at over £140m by Transfermarkt, a fee which we at the EOTK imagine wouldn’t be significantly lowered even in light of Mbappe’s expiring contract, Liverpool are unlikely to commit to such a move when we’re still reliant on player sales to afford any further incomings.

It’s an interesting point raised nonetheless, with PSG unlikely to be prepared to allow the French international to leave on a free when there will be a number of suitors interested in taking him off their hands.

