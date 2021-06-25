Liverpool fullback could be poached by Serie A giants with Red said to be mulling over Anfield exit – report

Kostas Tsimikas is said to be considering his Liverpool future, with Napoli reportedly keen on adding the Greece international to their ranks in the summer window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The 25-year-old, who signed from Olympiakos last summer, featured rarely for the Reds last term, partly due to a spate of injuries suffered in his maiden season at Anfield.

With the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Neco Williams linked with the exit door, however, the chances of Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the left-back’s early departure would have to be somewhat slim.

Excusing the player’s own injuries, Tsimikas’ lack of appearances last term was undoubtedly also influenced by our injury crisis in the backline.

We at the EOTK would not be entirely surprised if the former Dortmund boss had been concerned about chopping and changing his fullback options when the centre of our backline was undergoing change with such regularity throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Considering how Andy Robertson has effectively played an entire season and post-season competition without a break, the Greek will be needed to rotate with the Scotland international next year.

As such, we can’t see the club entertaining any interest from the fullback’s reported suitors.

