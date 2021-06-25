‘Liverpool have an interest…’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds & Dortmund looking at 19-goal attacker

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on East India Comedy’s 4-4-Two podcast that Liverpool “have an interest” in high-scoring frontman Donyell Malen, with the clip in question released on Twitter by @Duy13761378.

The 22-year-old has been in prolific form in the Eredivisie this term, registering 37 goal contributions (27 goals) in all competitions.

The Dutch international was formerly on Arsenal’s books before switching to PSV’s youth ranks and climbing up to the first-team, of which he has been a key fixture since the 2018/19 campaign.

With Jurgen Klopp keen on expanding the forward line, the Wieringen-born attacker could prove to be an affordable option for Liverpool’s recruitment team, being valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

Considering how Bobby Firmino’s and Sadio Mane’s form dipped last term, there’s a clear need for us to consider pursuing a new forward to add competition to the ranks.

Whilst it remains unclear as to whether our Brazilian hitman’s form was affected by the lack of a crowd, as Thiago Alcantara previously alluded to with regard to South American players, it couldn’t hurt to have an additional option.

Harvey Elliott will certainly hand Klopp rotational opportunities but, as things stand, Diogo Jota remains our only viable senior option beyond our starting front-three, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi having since fallen out-of-favour.

