Liverpool name their price for 24-year-old forward with European outfit interested – report

Liverpool star Harry Wilson has reportedly been given the green light to seek pastures new.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that Portuguese outfit Benfica are interested in the Wales international.

The Wrexham-born winger returned from an impressive loan spell with Cardiff City last term registering 19 goal contributions in the Championship.

The Reds have reportedly set their asking price for the talented frontman at £15m, a quarter of the amount the club are said to be hoping to amass in player sales.

With Harvey Elliott having likewise shined on loan (against the expectations of neutrals), the Welshman will arguably struggle to compete for minutes.

Given that Jurgen Klopp is said to be additionally keen on adding a new forward to his ranks, it’s altogether not a positive omen for Wilson’s future.

As such, it makes sense for both the club and player to part ways, with us being able to use the reported asking price to bolster our transfer kitty and the 24-year-old getting an opportunity to play regularly for a top-flight side.

