Liverpool planning on handing first-choice star a new long-term contract – The Athletic

Liverpool are planning on updating Alisson Becker’s terms at Anfield with a fresh, long-term contract, as reported by The Athletic, who expect the goalkeeper to agree to the extension in question.

This follows an update on second-choice shotstopper Caoimhin Kelleher, with the Irishman having been handed a five-year contract after an impressive season last year.

At 28-years-old, the Brazilian has a long career ahead of him yet, with the Reds likely to follow up with new contracts for other key stars, including Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

We at the EOTK would expect the former Roma No.1 to be playing at a high level for at least another five or so years, so keeping him in Merseyside for as long as possible makes a great amount of sense.

In the interest of protecting our spine, the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah will be key points in the squad to target and evolve the side around.

While contracts are undoubtedly a priority, however, we’d expect the recruitment team to address a couple of positions in need of reinforcement.

