Liverpool reportedly set to join race for 6’3″ prolific frontman with PL rivals competing for signature – AS

Liverpool are reportedly set to join the race for Real Socidedad frontman Alexander Isak’s signature.

This comes from AS (via Sport Witness), with the Spanish outlet claiming that the Reds could face competition for the 17-goal star from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

With the Sweden international’s release clause apparently standing at €70m, however, the club’s hopes of adding the forward to their ranks would have to be somewhat slim.

If reports claiming that player sales will be fundamental to bringing in new signings at Anfield are accurate, we at the EOTK can’t see the club forking out the stated fee for the La Liga star’s services.

The Swede would be a fascinating option, of course, being 6’3″ tall but with a burst of pace and impressive ball control singling him out as another of Europe’s new wave of physically imposing, yet cultured, hitmen.

Though we don’t expect the recruitment team to source an outright replacement for either one of our underperforming frontmen last term – Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – a promising target, potentially of a similar age to Diogo Jota, would be more than ideal for competition.

