‘Maybe they didn’t get on’ – Klopp and Wijnaldum’s relationship a potential factor in Dutchman’s Liverpool exit, says ex-PL star

Frank McAvennie has suggested that Gini Wijnaldum may have been tempted to leave Liverpool due to a souring of his relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

The former No.5 departed Anfield on a free transfer, with the Reds having failed to agree on a fresh set of terms for the PSG-bound midfielder.

“Managers don’t let you go without good reason. There must have been a good reason for him to go,” the former West Ham striker told Football Insider.

“I felt like he was a bit-part player towards the end which is a shame, I really like him.

“He fits in with how Klopp likes to play. Maybe they didn’t get on, you don’t know what happens behind the scenes.

“There hasn’t been much talk about it really, that’s what has been odd. I don’t think the fans would be complaining if he stayed another year.”

Given that the player has already come out publicly to state his admiration for his ex-boss – a feeling apparently shared by the German – it’s not a claim that appears to match reality.

READ MORE: (Photos) New Liverpool signing has Reds-themed celebration in pre-season party

The 30-year-old did reveal that he would explain what factored into his decision to part ways with Liverpool after the European Championship.

We at the EOTK, however, simply can’t see Jurgen being brought up in the conversation given their apparently close relationship.

The length of contract tabled, not to mention the wages offered, undoubtedly played a big role, with the player having since secured a lucrative switch to the French top-flight.

As such, we’d be massively surprised if the Dutch international took aim at his old mentor as soon as the curtains are drawn on the Euros.

If Liverpool are looking for a goalscoring midfielder they’ve already made a HUGE mistake in the transfer window