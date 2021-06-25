Reported Liverpool target could make cut-price switch if Reds take advantage of June clause

Porto star Otavio is reportedly most interested in making a switch to Liverpool, despite the likes of Fiorentina and Valencia also said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

This comes from Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet suggesting that the Reds could take advantage of the midfielder’s release clause.

The Brazilian is said to be available for €40m, should a side move for him this month, with the fee in question jumping up to €60m beyond June.

At 26-years-old, we at the Empire of the Kop would, for one, question whether Otavio fits the ideal age range the club’s recruitment team are keeping in mind.

Classed as more of a playmaker than a direct Gini Wijnaldum replacement, it doesn’t seem like the kind of signing we’d make this summer, though the player’s versatility will undoubtedly be of interest to Jurgen Klopp.

We’ve yet to see a reputable journalist confirm our reported interest in the former Internacional man, however, and so we’d definitely advise taking this link with a pinch of salt.

