(Video) Jordan Henderson received an interesting message from Klopp ahead of England’s meeting with Germany

Jordan Henderson revealed in a pre-match presser for England that he received a “smiley face emoji” from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after it was confirmed that The Three Lions would meet Germany in the Last 16 of the European Championship.

Gareth Southgate’s men topped their group with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, with the Reds skipper enjoying his first run-out of the competition.

It’s not at all surprising to hear about the 54-year-old keeping in touch with the Liverpool contingent during the tournament given how close the group is.

We wish the players nothing but the best for their respective nations, though we’re certainly hopeful to have them all back as soon as possible ahead of the next domestic campaign in time for a proper pre-season.

We imagine that Klopp will be keen for those involved in Euros up to the knockout stage to be granted a chunk of pre-season off to recuperate, so realistically the sooner they are available the better.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Mirror:

Jordan Henderson reveals the message Jurgen Klopp sent him after the clash with Germany was confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/WQv3NuFF2x — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 25, 2021