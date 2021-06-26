Liverpool can sign 12-assist star if they up bid by €15m – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Liverpool could secure the signing of Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich if they increase their offer to €50m, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via beIN Sports).

The publication claimed the Reds had submitted an offer of €35m for the French international – who registered 12 assists in the Bundesliga last season – €15m short of the Bundesliga outfit’s valuation.

Speculation has surrounded the former Juventus star’s future in Germany, with the forward having been linked with a number of Premier League sides in recent weeks.

Considering how Bobby Firmino’s and Sadio Mane’s form dipped last term, pursuing an additional forward to add competition to the ranks would make a great deal of sense.

It’s possible that the return of the supporters to the stands will be all the encouragement the pair need to return to their best, however, our limited options beyond Diogo Jota certainly suggests that a slight reshuffle of the pack wouldn’t be harmful.

With Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri struggling to make an impact the prior term, we could ideally do with another quality forward to genuinely challenge our starting front-three.

Considering the player’s age, however, it’s difficult to see Coman accepting anything other than a starting role at Anfield, which Jurgen Klopp won’t be able to guarantee him right off the bat.

