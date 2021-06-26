Liverpool enquire about European heavyweight’s 27-goal star

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer.

This comes from Marca journalist Chris Winterburn, with the publication claiming that the Frenchman’s preference would be Real Madrid, if a move could be arranged.

Sense is that this isn’t a deal Liverpool can do, especially not without selling Mane/Salah or both. Furthermore, Mbappe won’t leave this summer. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) June 25, 2021

As has been previously acknowledged by those close to the club, there is the feeling that Liverpool would need to part ways with one of their most valuable frontmen to be able to fund a move for the World Cup-winner, who registered 27 league goals in the last campaign.

With the attacker’s contract expiring next summer, there would be some reason hidden in the madness of enquiring over a player with a Transfermarkt value of £144m.

It’s hard to see the Ligue 1 outfit playing hardball when the reality of the situation is that they are at genuine risk of losing their star man on a free next year, or to a significantly cut-price offer in the winter window.

As such, it should theoretically leave some room for clubs like Liverpool to negotiate a reduced asking price, though we at the EOTK can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the sale of one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, as Winterburn suggests, in order to afford Mbappe.

