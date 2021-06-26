Liverpool loanee claims he would have made the first-XI last term during Reds’ injury crisis

Loris Karius has claimed that he would have been Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper whilst Alisson Becker was injured in the prior campaign.

The shotstopper had spent a season out on loan with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, though featured only five times for Urs Fischer’s side.

“As of now, I’ll be at Liverpool on July 12th. There is still a lot going on at the moment,” the German told Bild (via Sport Witness).

“Because of the European championship and corona, the transfer market will pick up rather late. I’ll keep everything open and will make the right decision for myself.

“You should never exclude anything. Last year I was gone – and I would have been in the Liverpool goal two weeks later due to injuries in the goalkeeping position: But I don’t always want to be dependent on such factors, you don’t want your colleagues to do that either. I keep all options open and will make the right decision for myself.”

The former Mainz stopper has endured a notable fall from grace since making a handful of errors in the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

READ MORE: Liverpool enquire about European heavyweight’s 27-goal star

You can’t help but feel a bit sorry for our former No.1 given how his confidence levels were utterly shattered in 2018.

Realistically speaking, however, we imagine Jurgen Klopp would have still given the nod to Caoimhin Kelleher even had the 28-year-old not gone out on loan, with the Irishman and Adrian arguably more trusted options.

With his contract set to run out next summer, we imagine that Karius will be off again this summer, ideally in a permanent move, if we can find a suitor willing to take a punt.

On his day, the shotstopper was a more than fine keeper, and we’d back him to return to playing regularly at the highest level if he could rediscover his confidence.

A Liverpool forward has been approached… but it’s good news for the club and heralds further potential incomings