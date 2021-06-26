Liverpool target’s club prepared to block any approaches for £50m valued star – report

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to send any potential suitors for John McGinn packing should any interest in the Scotland international be expressed.

This comes from the Express and Star, with the publication pointing to the 26-year-old’s long-term contract at Villa Park, which isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2025.

As things stand, Dean Smith’s side remain very much in control, unless the Reds should supply a fee in excess of £45m, as The Athletic have suggested would be necessary to tempt the Birmingham-based side into doing business.

As much as Jurgen Klopp reportedly admires the player, we at the EOTK can’t see us engaging in a move for the midfielder, especially when the Villans hold virtually all of the cards, so to speak.

We’d expect the ideal midfield target to set us back in the region of £30-40m, a reasonable figure considering how important a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum would be.

It’s not a move we can really see happening this summer, however, certainly not without Michael Edwards working his magic with a few of our potential outgoings.

A Liverpool forward has been approached… but it’s good news for the club and heralds further potential incomings