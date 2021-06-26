New report makes big claim regarding ex-Liverpool star Coutinho; two PL sides interested in a loan deal

Philippe Coutinho would reportedly be very interested in a return to Liverpool, as speculation continues to link him with the exit door at Barcelona.

This comes from Spanish outlet Sport, with the publication claiming that Leicester City and another unidentified Premier League outfit would be willing to take the Brazilian playmaker in a loan spell.

Following Gini Wijnaldum’s exit from Anfield, the Reds are thought to be keeping an eye out for a replacement midfielder, though reports close to the club have claimed the contrary with new contracts for key stars remaining a priority.

Considering how we have evolved beyond the need for a traditional No.10, however, it’s a move we’d have to consider highly unlikely to occur.

The former Inter Milan star lit up the Premier League in his time with us but would likely be reduced to a bench player at best if the recruitment team urged Jurgen Klopp to re-sign the former Anfield favourite.

However, taking into account his recent injury struggles – assuming we can look beyond the fact that he would be an unsuitable direct replacement for our ex-No.5 – Coutinho isn’t a player that screams reliability.

It would ultimately be a luxury signing and not one we can really afford.

