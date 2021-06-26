‘This is the man I want to replace Gini’ – Liverpool should replace Wijnaldum with ‘perfect’ Klopp player, says ex-Red

Liverpool have been urged by Jose Enrique to replace Gini Wijnaldum with Portuguese star Renato Sanches.

The 23-year-old Lille star recently secured the Ligue 1 crown with the French outfit, playing a key part in the side’s first title victory in a decade.

“The problem he had is like many young players he had everything too quick and until he settled it took him few years but it looks like the type of player that I believe Klopp can help him become a world-class player,” the former fullback said on his Instagram account.

“This is the man I want to replace Gini. He steps up on the big stage. Still only 23 & he just won the league with Lille.

“This man is an absolute engine & knows how to dictate a midfield like Gini did. He’s physically a level above others, he seems like a perfect fit for Klopp. He also has that creative aspect which Gini had.”

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed on a free this summer, the Reds are under pressure to find a suitable replacement going into the next campaign.

Despite claims to the contrary, we can reasonably assume that Liverpool will be in for a new midfielder this summer – it would be taking too much of a risk trusting Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to fill the vacancy.

Whether we’ll be tempted by a player who has had his own fair share of injuries in recent times, however, is a different story.

The former Bayern Munich star has come on leaps and bounds since his days in the Bundesliga, proving to be a more than commendable box-to-box midfielder for Christophe Galtier’s Lille side.

Broken in the Bundesliga, (with a failed loan spell at Swansea to boot), before building himself back up in the French top-flight, signing the Portugal international would carry some shades of our move for Mo Salah, if we trusted the player to overcome his injury struggles.

