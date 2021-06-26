(Video) Liverpool star sees red in harsh refereeing call as Wales humbled by Denmark in Euros

Harry Wilson was handed a straight red card for a late challenge in Wales’ Last 16 European Championship defeat to Denmark.

Rob Page’s men succumbed to a humbling 4-0 loss, with the late refereeing call appearing to be a somewhat harsh decision.

In the 90th minute, the Liverpool star tracked back to cover the run of scorer Joakim Maehle, lunging late for the ball and appearing to graze the Dane’s knee.

The Atalanta fullback collapsed to the turf with what appeared to be minimal contact, inviting the official to hand the Welshman his marching orders.

With VAR able to catch the incident, it does raise the question as to why the referee wasn’t advised to take a look at the foul in more detail.

It quite probably wouldn’t have made much of a difference to the game, with Wales already 3-0 down at the time, but we can’t imagine the official would have stuck to his initial decision with a closer look.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of BBC Sport Wales: