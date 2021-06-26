(Video) Van Dijk’s powerful shot in Instagram training clip will leave Liverpool fans in awe

Virgil van Dijk displayed his shooting ability from his off-season training session in a clip on his Instagram.

Controlling a lofted ball with his chest, the Dutchman teed himself up before striking an effort into the far right beyond the keeper’s reach.

As pre-season approaches, having the No.4 back in training will be a welcome sight for all Liverpool fans, particularly given how much we’ve missed the defender’s presence in the backline last term.

Though we imagine it will be some time before Ibrahima Konate is trusted to be paired alongside the former Southampton star, assuming he can dislodge first-choice centre-back Joe Gomez, the idea of the pair in action together is sure to have supporters salivating.

With Jurgen Klopp set to have his starters back available for selection, one might reasonably expect that facing Liverpool this year will be a far more challenging prospect for our opposition than was the case for a considerable proportion of the prior campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @NxsirNx:

The same leg that Van Dijk ruptured his ACL with, he’s striking the ball perfectly with it now 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PyJVZJy3vr — 🇳🇱 (@NxsirNx) June 26, 2021