European side make contact with Liverpool star; hope to sign 29-year-old after Euro 2020 – report

Lazio have reportedly made contact to sign Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

That’s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who claim the Serie A outfit are confident of signing the Switzerland international in the coming weeks.

MORE: Liverpool could make surprise move for midfield star with 15 goal contributions, says ex-PL star

The above article also states Lazio are keen on Julian Brandt, but it’s unclear if Shaqiri is viewed as an alternative for the Borussia Dortmund man.

Earlier this month, it was reported the Italians were set to ‘ramp up’ their interest in the Liverpool winger, and if the latest rumours are to be believed, the Reds’ No.23 could be set for an Anfield exit this summer.

Shaqiri registered just 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this past season, with most of them coming from the bench.

Chiefly utilised as Mo Salah’s back-up, the Swiss flyer barely gets any game-time, but is more than good enough to play every week for another top side.

Just a few months ago it was reported Shaqiri had rejected opportunities to leave Liverpool on loan, which may have had an impact on Takumi Minamino’s temporary move to Southampton.

The 29-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, which should give the club some leverage in potential negotiations this summer.