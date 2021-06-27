Ex-PL star casts doubt over reported Liverpool target being able to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI

Danny Mills has suggested that £50m would be an excessive amount for Liverpool to spend on Aston Villa star John McGinn.

This comes from Football Insider, with the Reds having been recently linked with the Scotland international after The Athletic revealed Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for the player.

“If they’re going to start quoting £50million, he’s not going to going anywhere,” the former Leeds United star told the publication.

“Also, is he going to get into the Liverpool side? I’m not certain he does.

“£50million is way too much for Liverpool to spend on John McGinn.

“It doesn’t enhance Liverpool in the slightest for £50million.”

Following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free this summer, the Merseysiders are thought to be keen on replacing the Dutchman, though some notable reports have suggested that new contracts for the club’s current batch of key stars are the main priority.

In fairness to the Villans, with the 26-year-old being tied down in a long-term contract (expiring in 2025), the Birmingham-based outfit are entitled to charge a sizeable fee for the player’s services.

Given how valuable our former No.5 was to Klopp, £50m would arguably not be excessive for a quality Wijnaldum replacement, though one might fairly imagine that the recruitment team don’t perceive McGinn to be worth the fee in question.

Considering how the 30-year-old was consistently available, however, we shouldn’t balk at a £50m price tag if we are genuinely convinced by the talent on offer with any potential target deemed fit to step into the Dutch international’s boots.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017